City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be distributed to residents in need.
Donations will be collected November 2-4. 2022 at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day.
Family-sized canned goods are preferred. It is requested that items inside glass containers are not brought, and clothing is not requested at this time.
Below is a list of the items that are needed. These items must be canned and cannot be fresh.
- Corn
- Green beans
- Tuna
- Chicken
- Soups
- Rice
- Vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Mashed potatoes
- Ravioli
- Fruit mix
- Turnip greens
- Baked beans
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.