City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be distributed to residents in need.

Donations will be collected November 2-4. 2022 at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day.

Family-sized canned goods are preferred. It is requested that items inside glass containers are not brought, and clothing is not requested at this time.

Below is a list of the items that are needed. These items must be canned and cannot be fresh.

Corn

Green beans

Tuna

Chicken

Soups

Rice

Vegetables

Peanut butter

Jelly

Mashed potatoes

Ravioli

Fruit mix

Turnip greens

Baked beans

