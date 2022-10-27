LawCall
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

Canned food drive
Canned food drive(DuquesaMadrid Wikipedia CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be distributed to residents in need.

Donations will be collected November 2-4. 2022 at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day.

Family-sized canned goods are preferred. It is requested that items inside glass containers are not brought, and clothing is not requested at this time.

Below is a list of the items that are needed. These items must be canned and cannot be fresh.

  • Corn
  • Green beans
  • Tuna
  • Chicken
  • Soups
  • Rice
  • Vegetables
  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Ravioli
  • Fruit mix
  • Turnip greens
  • Baked beans

