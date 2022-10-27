LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community.

Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.

“Our hospital is very, very full as well as the emergency department,” said Webb. “We are activating extra staff, extra areas where we can see patients.”

Webb said if your child has mild symptoms like a sore throat, cough or fever, monitor the symptoms from home. If they get worse, then schedule an appointment with your primary care physician or go to urgent care.

“As long as your child is drinking well, as long as you are not worried that your child is having trouble breathing, really it can be managed supportively at home.”

If your child has underlying health issues or is under three months of age, then start by going to the ER.

“When children start having trouble breathing and can’t speak in full sentences and are breathing really fast and really hard or you’re concerned that they are not drinking well enough to stay well hydrated and may need IV fluids, those are times when a trip to the emergency department would be an appropriate place to go,” Webb said.

Webb also said the best way to protect your children is getting them vaccinated. Kids over the age of six months are eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Crime scene tape.
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body

Latest News

Water running from a faucet
Pickens Co. city receives $7 million to address aging water system
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
Canned food drive
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
Megan Montgomery's Father and Sister Talk Run/Walk to Help Domestic Violence Victims
Megan Montgomery's Father and Sister Talk Run/Walk to Help Domestic Violence Victims