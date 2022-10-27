Birmingham PD asking for public’s help with homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting help from the public in obtaining information in the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough.

Yarbrough was killed on Easter April 4, 2021 at W.C. Patton Park just after 7 p.m. At the time of the shooting, hundreds were gathered in the park.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered Yarbrough lying on the ground just outside the passenger door of her vehicle wounded by gunfire.

Five other community members were struck by gunfire including a 5-year-old child.

If you have any information that could help in this case, contact the Homicide Division, attention Detective Jonathan Ross, directly at 205-254-1764 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip.

