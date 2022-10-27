Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure.

“Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and I do think it means there needs to be some wholesale changes with regard to how certain management is structured,” Marshall said when asked for his reaction to the billing audit first reported by WBRC Tuesday and released publicly Wednesday. “This is, moving forward, ultimately a system that belongs to the ratepayers. We have the opportunity to advocate on behalf of the ratepayers. But also the legislature has the opportunity to create laws that impact the management of the system and I’m sure those discussions are going on.”

Two state lawmakers told WBRC Wednesday the legislature might take a fresh look at the BWWB’s structure given the recent controversy.

“This billing issue has been a problem for more than a year and they haven’t been able to find a solution,” said Sen. Dan Roberts (R-Mt. Brook). “And the fact that they are relying on estimated numbers as heavily as they are, or seem to be, begs the question of what can be done about this.”

“Dan and I and the other members of the senate receive numerous telephone calls, emails, texts of people complaining, crying, cursing about the bills they’re getting and this needs to be resolved now,” said Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills). “I hope the Water Works Board can solve their own problems, that’s where they need to be resolved. If they can’t, it may take legislation again, which will be controversial, it’ll be a debated issue. But hopefully they can clean up the problems in house and we won’t have to be involved.”

