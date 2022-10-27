LawCall
Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster community wrapped their arms around the loved ones of Chayse Jones, an 8-year-old boy who died Sunday after his family was involved in a car accident.

Chayse’s parents, Reginald & Valencia Jones, were heartbroken but held together by the love of the community.

“Kindness and love, that’s what he was about,” said Valencia Jones. “He was so joyful. Oh, my baby was so joyful. I’m going to miss him so much.”

Chayse was known as a “gentle giant” who never met a stranger, loved sports and giving hugs. He was voted the kindest 3rd grader for the first nine weeks at his school.

“He touched everyone’s lives,” Valencia Jones said.

The community football team that he was a member of, the Thompson Warriors, honored him at their last home game Wednesday night.

His team waved Chayse’s number 50 jersey to celebrate a life that, albeit short, was well lived.

“We love that they are loving on us,” Reginald Jones said. “They loved our Chayse. He touched everybody somehow. People we don’t even know are coming up to us and telling us how Chayse Impacted them at school or everywhere.”

“We’re so proud of him. I know he knew it,” Valencia Jones cried.

The Warriors won Wednesday night’s game in his honor.

