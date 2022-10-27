ADPH on immunity gap with flu outbreak hitting schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools in Central Alabama are going virtual because of a flu outbreak.

Appalachian School in Blount County is closing Thursday and Friday. Fairfield High School and Middle School closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the respiratory illness.

Alabama Department of Public Health district medical officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says the state is seeing early flu activity and more substantial flu activity, especially when compared to the last few years.

During the pandemic, many people including children were isolated at home more than ever before, away from both people and illnesses.

Dr. Stubblefield says while they can’t predict whether there would be more infections because of this, he does say it was inevitable that viruses would return and people would get sick.

“Inevitable that people need to get these infections,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “They will get them. All kids will get these infections at some point or another. It’s just more likely if they’re in more congregate settings like schools, daycares, and preschools because there’s just so many kids up close to each other.”

ADPH is recommending everyone 6 months of age or older, with rare exceptions, to get the flu vaccine before the end of October to better protect yourself from serious illness.

As always, wash your hands frequently and stay home from work or school if you’re not feeling well.

