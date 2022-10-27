LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 14-year-old in Clanton was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Shearon said that an investigation is underway and no one has been charged at this time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Special education teacher shortage a growing issue in Alabama
14-year-old killed in Chilton Co.
14-year-old killed in Chilton Co.
Community comes together to say goodbye to Chayse Jones
Community comes together to say goodbye to Chayse Jones
New information on Grandview employee accused of rape
Former Grandview Patient Care Tech accused of sexual assault on hospital grounds