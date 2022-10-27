14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 14-year-old in Clanton was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

Shearon said that an investigation is underway and no one has been charged at this time.

