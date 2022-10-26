LawCall
On Your Side: Be prepared for secondary severe weather season

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s severe weather threat has ended but this time of year, we can still see strong storms in late October, November and December.

We’re getting into what’s called the secondary severe weather season. Where we can still see powerful storms even tornadoes in late October, November and December. A few years ago, a Christmas Day tornado left damage behind on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham.

“The atmosphere gets a little bit more primed. The jet stream becomes more active and we have the instability and the wind shear and that’s why we start seeing some of that more active weather not only in the spring but in the fall,” Meteorologist J-P Dice with the WBRC First Alert Weather team said.

With all of that said, you need to have a severe weather plan in place and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. If you haven’t downloaded it already, make sure you have the WBRC First Alert Weather App on your phone. It’s got plenty of tools on it to keep you and your family safe.

