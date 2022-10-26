LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘We have a full pool of existing applicants’: Many needing rental assistance in Birmingham

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study by MyEListing, a commercial real estate website, shows 25% of Alabamians are behind on rent.

The CEO of Birmingham Urban League, which helps with rental assistance, said he is not surprised. His own pool for rental assistance is full.

“We see people in the big cities like Birmingham, but also in some of the smaller cities like Brighton and other places, and I have to tell you that across the board, you’ve seen the exponential rent climb in all of those areas,” said William Barnes, CEO of Birmingham Urban League.

They have seen a steep rise in clients needing rental assistance. Right now, they are able to help about 80 families per week. Barnes said that they average about 400 families per month. He said families are having to spend much more than the recommended 25% of their income on rent.

“As much as 40 to 45%, as much as 15% of their income higher,” Barnes said.

A researcher with Rent.com says one reason this is hitting families so hard is because wages are not able to keep up.

“Wages are up particularly for lower income people, wages are up, but wages are not rising as fast as rents are rising. And so any of that extra money you might be seeing in your paycheck is really going to get eaten up by your housing costs,” said Jon Leckie with Rent.com.

He says Birmingham and other city’s costs are slowly declining, but they’re still high compared to pre-pandemic and even last year at this time.

“It’s up a little over 18%,” Leckie explained.

Urban league’s rental assistance programs have been full for a while but they and Jefferson County just announced this week they’re accepting applications for the 18-month rent help once again.

“There’s very few people that can say that they haven’t had any impacts in any part of their life. And so it’s open up to a much more robust amount of folks,” Barnes said.

For more information on the Urban League and how to apply, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Severe potential Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible after lunchtime on Tuesday
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body
25% of Alabamians behind on rent
25% of Alabamians behind on rent
Center Point expanding public safety department
Center Point expanding public safety department
Magic City Classic tailgaters braved wind and rain
Magic City Classic tailgaters braved wind and rain