LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29.

Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.

Leading the parade will be the famous McDonalds float carrying celebrities and game Ambassadors – You will not want to miss it!

This rain-or-shine event will broadcast on all Gray Alabama Markets, including WAFF in Huntsville, WBRC in Birmingham, WSFA in Montgomery, WTVY Dothan and WALA – Mobile, for 2-hour parade coverage statewide.

Following the parade, the Magic City Classic football game will kick off at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. To catch the highlights, tune into WBRC FOX6 News.

The Magic City Classic Parade is now a TV only event and cannot be streamed on any platforms.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale

Latest News

Shelby Baptist holds employee giving campaign to benefit Baptist Health Foundation
Shelby Baptist holds employee giving campaign to benefit Baptist Health Foundation
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Water Works rate increase
Source: WBRC video
School districts seeing shortage in special education teachers
Magic City Classic returns to Birmingham this weekend