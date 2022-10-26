WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29.

Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.

Leading the parade will be the famous McDonalds float carrying celebrities and game Ambassadors – You will not want to miss it!

This rain-or-shine event will broadcast on all Gray Alabama Markets, including WAFF in Huntsville, WBRC in Birmingham, WSFA in Montgomery, WTVY Dothan and WALA – Mobile, for 2-hour parade coverage statewide.

Following the parade, the Magic City Classic football game will kick off at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. To catch the highlights, tune into WBRC FOX6 News.

The Magic City Classic Parade is now a TV only event and cannot be streamed on any platforms.

