USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham.

Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns.

Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has been completed.

During the suspension, postal customers may visit the Hoover Post Office located at 1809 Riverchase Drive. With proper identification, Bluff Park Finance Station customers with Post Office Boxes may pick up their mail at the retail counter at the Hoover Post Office.

Local mail delivery will not be impacted by this temporary suspension.

