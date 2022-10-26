LawCall
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

