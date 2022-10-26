Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick.

Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.

Jefferson County Schools tells us they are seeing an uptick in flu cases, but not to the point where they’ll switch to remote learning. That could be decided on a school-by-school basis.

Bessemer City Schools also seeing an uptick in students with flu-like symptoms. The district posted a letter on social media saying students with those symptoms are sent home to recover.

“So far we haven’t had an uptick and we’re grateful that we have not,” Dr. Shayla McCray, Director of Student Services for Bessemer City Schools said.

Bessemer is hoping that trend continues. Dr. McCray says every day they make sure students and staff practice good hygiene like washing hands, similar to what they did during the covid-19 pandemic. We’re told if cases increase then remote learning could be an option and would likely be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“We are doing everything that we can to try to curtail those viruses and diseases. We want to make sure that our boys and girls and faculty and staff…that we keep those numbers down. That’s very important to us,” McCray said.

The Alex City school system is going remote for two days this week. They describe the situation as an “alarming increase” in flu cases. All buildings and schools will be thoroughly cleaned during the remote days.

