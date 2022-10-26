Shelby County hosts training for poll workers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County poll workers gathered Tuesday for their first training for the upcoming election.

These trainings have to be done before every election.

With about 420 poll workers in Shelby County, multiple trainings will take place this week and next week, all about 2 hours long.

Poll workers are trained on more than just opening and closing the polls, they need to be updated on any law or equipment changes and much more.

Allison Boyd, the Shelby County Probate Judge, said there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes, including making sure all of the equipment is working and tested.

“We have to make sure we are updating any presentations that we are giving to our poll workers about any changes to the law,” Boyd said. “We are making sure they are updated to any changes in equipment that may be happening between elections since the last time they worked.”

Part of making sure the elections are fair and run smoothly is through making sure the poll workers are well trained.

“That they know what to do, what they can handle and what they can’t,” Boyd said. “There is something where they may have to call in a professional on Election Day, someone who deals with the maintenance on a machine or someone from our office to address a legal issue or a concern that a voter or the public may have.”

Although it is too late to be a poll worker for this upcoming election, it’s not too late to sign up to be a poll worker for future elections.

The training held Tuesday was only for the folks working in Shelby County. Boyd said they have a lot of senior poll workers back and ready to serve.

