Shelby Baptist holds employee giving campaign to benefit Baptist Health Foundation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As you know, medical costs can be some of your biggest personal expenses. That’s why Shelby Baptist Medical Center celebrated one of the funds they set up to help patients meet some of those medical cost gaps.

The employee giving campaign was held Wednesday, October 26, with a chili cookoff and pumpkin carving event.

The 3-month campaign encourages employees to make a donation in support of the Baptist Health Foundation, but anyone can donate in support.

Every dollar donated will go towards two funds.

The Patient Assistance Fund provides financial support to qualified patients to help with medications, nursing visits, and transportation from the hospital after they’re discharged.

The Employee Benevolence Fund provides financial support for Baptist Health employees who experience unexpected hardships.

Alison Scott, the Executive Director of the Baptist Health Foundation, said for both the Patient Assistance Fund and the Employee Benevolence Fund, there are committees.

“That are local here at Shelby Baptist with case managers who handle all of the patient requests and then the committee chairman handle all the employee requests,” Scott said.

Those interested can apply through the pastoral care department at Shelby Baptist Medical Center to access the funds.

Shelby Baptist prides themselves on being there for one another and this campaign enables them to play a part in making the community better and healthier.

