Partly cloudy skies with cooler than average temps today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a cooler start to our Wednesday as drier air filters into the state behind the cold front that pushed through last night. Conditions shouldn’t be as breezy today with winds shifting to out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH. Expect variably cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with highs forecast to run cooler than average in the low to mid 60s.

The rest of the work week should be on the dry side as we await the next chance of rain over the weekend. High pressure is expected to build in on Thursday and bring plenty of sunshine. Thursday will likely feature our coolest morning over the next week with lows widespread in the 40s. Highs should rebound seasonably into the low 70s during the afternoon hours. For Friday, some more clouds will likely begin to move back in, offering some filtered sunshine for the end of the work week. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC: Our Next Big Thing will be a return to increasing clouds by the weekend as a developing low pressure system along the Gulf Coast moves inland. For now at least, we expect to be relatively dry Saturday morning and afternoon with just a 10-20% chance of isolated showers. So, weather shouldn’t be a washout for the parade or game; however, rain will likely begin to lift northward by the evening hours with periods of rain sticking around for Sunday. Lows over the weekend are forecast to run milder in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly cloudy skies. So, not a bad idea to have the umbrella or poncho around on Saturday, but hopefully you won’t have to use it until the evening hours.

HALLOWEEN: Our weather is expected turn drier again on Halloween as the system moves away from Alabama, leaving behind some lingering clouds and just isolated showers for Monday. Morning lows should be in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 60s. The good news is the drying trend should make for great trick-or-treating weather by Monday evening. Early next week looks dry and seasonable for the start of November.

TROPICS: We have three areas to watch in the western Atlantic though none have a high chance of development over the next several days.

