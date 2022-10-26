LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

National prescription drug take back day is Oct. 29

Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs(Dakota News Now)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event offers anonymous and safe disposal of unwanted medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Medications that are included in the take back are as follows: tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has provided an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

Latest News

Belk hiring seasonal employees.
Belk now hiring seasonal employees
Source: WBRC video
Preparations for Magic City Classic
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale