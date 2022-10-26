National prescription drug take back day is Oct. 29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event offers anonymous and safe disposal of unwanted medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Medications that are included in the take back are as follows: tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has provided an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

