I-20 East to have planned lane closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced on Wednesday that a portion of Interstate 20 East bound will undergo a planned inspection and partial closure on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The right lane of the bridge over Georgia Road between I-59 and Oporto Madrid Boulevard will be closed beginning at approximately 9 a.m., weather permitting. ALDOT expects all lanes should be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible. Otherwise, drivers should adjust their arrival and departure times and use caution in the affected area.

