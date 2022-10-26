LawCall
I-20 East to have planned lane closure

A portion of I-20 East will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct 27
A portion of I-20 East will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct 27(ALDOT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced on Wednesday that a portion of Interstate 20 East bound will undergo a planned inspection and partial closure on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The right lane of the bridge over Georgia Road between I-59 and Oporto Madrid Boulevard will be closed beginning at approximately 9 a.m., weather permitting. ALDOT expects all lanes should be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible. Otherwise, drivers should adjust their arrival and departure times and use caution in the affected area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

