Fairfield HS, middle closed Wednesday, Thursday due to uptick in flu cases

(KY3)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says Fairfield High School and Middle School are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 due to an uptick in flu cases.

The district was already scheduled to be closed on Friday before this issue with the flu occurred.

The PIO says they are using this time to deep clean the schools. School will resume as normal Monday.

Students will be e-Learning Wednesday and Thursday.

Dozens of students were absent from the high school on Tuesday, according to the PIO. They are not clear if they were all flu cases.

Eight teachers were out at one school, and 6-7 teachers were out at the other school. Most have the flu.

The PIO says since the schools are smaller, losing that many teachers is major for daily operation.

“Please monitor students and don’t send them to school if they are sick. Please get a flu shot,” the PIO stated.

