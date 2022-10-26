LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Competing at a high level its first time around for the Southeastern High School Band

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMLAP, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern High School Marching Mustang Band is competing for the first time as a program this year and already it has a second and third place finish. The band director is Colten Strait and he has 80 members that make up the group. And get this, of the eighty, 50 are either seventh or eight graders, making it a very young group.

“We are definitely building a solid foundation from the ground up,” said Strait. “We have some amazing kids, and because we are so young our stress for a good sound is harping on the fundamentals. And we have to do that since we are so young and most have never marched before in band.”

The halftime show is called “Lovin’ You,” with songs from Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gay and Elvis; “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The Marching Mustang Band will be in the spotlight this Friday as the “Sideline” Band of the Week, which can be seen on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25pm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy
22-year-old shot, killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

Latest News

Irondale Mayor at Biscuits and Business
Irondale mayor discusses new development to attract tourism, homeowners to city
Storm shelters
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
$1 million approved for Birmingham Talks.
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau