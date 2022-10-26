Competing at a high level its first time around for the Southeastern High School Band

REMLAP, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern High School Marching Mustang Band is competing for the first time as a program this year and already it has a second and third place finish. The band director is Colten Strait and he has 80 members that make up the group. And get this, of the eighty, 50 are either seventh or eight graders, making it a very young group.

“We are definitely building a solid foundation from the ground up,” said Strait. “We have some amazing kids, and because we are so young our stress for a good sound is harping on the fundamentals. And we have to do that since we are so young and most have never marched before in band.”

The halftime show is called “Lovin’ You,” with songs from Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gay and Elvis; “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The Marching Mustang Band will be in the spotlight this Friday as the “Sideline” Band of the Week, which can be seen on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25pm.

