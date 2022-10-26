Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

LawCall
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

