Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff is sharing more details about a horrific and disturbing case.

WARNING: The details below may be disturbing for some readers.

38-year-old Justin Fields is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in Blount County. The Sheriff said he stabbed and dismembered his live-in girlfriend in their home.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon tells WBRC body camera footage shows Fields confessing to deputies over the weekend at the crime scene. He allegedly told deputies he had done something really bad, that evidence was inside the house, and that he knew he would be arrested.

“They all have said that it is the worst thing they have seen in their career,” Moon said.

The victim, 52-year-old Tammy Bailey, lived with Fields on Bailey Drive in Blount County, but Sheriff Mark Moon said they had separate bedrooms. The couple just celebrated his birthday, but when they got home from a trip on October 21, Fields told police he went into her room and stabbed her.

“He wanted to have sex with her,” Moon said. “He went to her room and propositioned her and she turned him down. According to his statement, that frustrated him. He said he stabbed her one time and then he blacked out.”

Moon said they believe she died after the Friday night attack, but that wasn’t the last attack on Bailey.

“On Saturday, he went back in there and felt like he was having a bad dream,” Moon said. “For some reason, he stabbed her multiple times again.”

Moon said on Saturday night, Fields called his dad and spoke of doing something horrible. Moon said his dad then called the victim’s sister, who was also her neighbor. Bailey’s sister came over to check on her, but Fields wouldn’t let her inside.

“The offender grabbed her and wouldn’t let her in the house,” Moon said. “He told her that he had done something horrible and she didn’t need to go in there.”

She then called police.

“The offender tells him, on the body cam, that I have done something bad, there’s evidence in the house, and if you go in, then you’ll see it’s bad,” Moon said.

They found Bailey’s body in her room. Moon said she was dead on the scene and her body had been also dismembered. Moon said it was a gruesome and disturbing scene.

“It was so bad,” Moon said. “It was over 100 stab wounds, but there’s no way to tell how many.”

Fields is now being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

“We think the initial attack on her was the death blow because she had a major wound to her heart,” Moon said. “The extra, the multiple, the coming back the next day, that is the abuse of the corpse.”

Sherriff Moon says investigators went back to the house on Monday to collect final pieces of evidence and that they re-interviewed Fields on Tuesday, October 25. He is being held in jail until his bond hearing, but Moon said that may not be until next week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.