Belk now hiring seasonal employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seasonal hiring is in full swing at Belk. The retailer is looking to fill more than 6,000 positions across the country ahead of the holidays.

Belk is looking to fill full- and part-time seasonal and regular positions with opportunities in sales, beauty, ship to home (picking and packing), curbside pickup, and other support roles.

Belk said employees receive many benefits, including: competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, a 20 percent discount (on top of coupons), and career growth opportunities.

To apply, interested candidates can call or visit their local Belk store, text “JOBS” to belk4u (235-548), or go to their website for more information.

