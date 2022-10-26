3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent.

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.

From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Kai’s mom, Lyndsai Montgomery, said Kai often refers to the ASU drum majors as the “Big Boys.” Lyndsai said he loves watching the ASU marching band and is enamored by their performances.

“Kai runs when he hears the band playing on YouTube!” Lyndsai said. “He often says, ‘Mommy, I want to be a drum major like that.’”

Every piece of the costume was handmade by Lyndsai

“I really enjoyed making it for him. Seeing him light up to try and imitate their moves was priceless,” Lyndsai added.

Montgomery says Kai’s “Gigi”, Dorothy Willilams, is an ASU alumnus, class of 1981, making this costume even more special.

