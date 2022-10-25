Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather.
Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place.
Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park
305 Pratt Highway
Birmingham – Pratt City Park
1331 3rd Street
Birmingham – Smithfield Estates
1707-B Huntington Drive
Birmingham – South Hampton School
565 Sheridan Road
Kimberly
514 Park Avenue
Pleasant Grove
7th Avenue
We will continue to update this story as more storm shelters open.
