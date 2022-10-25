LawCall
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather

Storm shelters
Storm shelters(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather.

Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place.

Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park

305 Pratt Highway

Birmingham – Pratt City Park

1331 3rd Street

Birmingham – Smithfield Estates

1707-B Huntington Drive

Birmingham – South Hampton School

565 Sheridan Road

Kimberly

514 Park Avenue

Pleasant Grove

7th Avenue

We will continue to update this story as more storm shelters open.

