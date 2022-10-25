Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather.

Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place.

Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park

305 Pratt Highway

Birmingham – Pratt City Park

1331 3rd Street

Birmingham – Smithfield Estates

1707-B Huntington Drive

Birmingham – South Hampton School

565 Sheridan Road

Kimberly

514 Park Avenue

Pleasant Grove

7th Avenue

We will continue to update this story as more storm shelters open.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.