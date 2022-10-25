LawCall
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather

School Closings Today
School Closings Today(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

  • Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early
  • Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.
  • Bibb County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.; all after school activities cancelled
  • Chilton County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.
  • Cullman County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.; all after school activities cancelled
  • Eutaw City Hall: Closing early at 12 p.m.
  • Jasper City Schools: Closing at 12 p.m.; no after-school activities
  • Jefferson County Schools: All after school activities cancelled
  • Marion County: Dismissing at 11 a.m.
  • Pickens County Schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Walker County Schools: Closing at noon

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

