Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early

Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Bibb County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.; all after school activities cancelled

Chilton County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Cullman County Schools: Early dismissal at 1 p.m.; all after school activities cancelled

Eutaw City Hall: Closing early at 12 p.m.

Jasper City Schools: Closing at 12 p.m.; no after-school activities

Jefferson County Schools: All after school activities cancelled

Marion County: Dismissing at 11 a.m.

Marion County Schools: Early dismissal at 11 a.m.

Pickens County Schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Walker County Schools: Closing at noon

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

