Rain and storms expected shortly after lunchtime; main concern will be damaging wind gusts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold front moving through the Deep South today is expected to bring rain and storms into Alabama shortly after lunchtime today. A few widely scattered showers will be possible this morning, but the main squall line will move through from roughly 1PM - 9PM -- give or take an hour or two. Storms will arrive in west Alabama around 1-2 PM and exit east Alabama by 8-9 PM. Areas along and west of I-65 are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for seeing a few strong to severe storms embedded within the squall line as it pushes through. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out. Overall, the severe threat is on the low side, but still make sure you are staying up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and have a plan in place if a warning is issued for your area. Generally, the greater chance for seeing more robust storms will be west of I-65 and south of I-20 where severe ingredients look more promising. We don’t expect any issues with flooding. Rainfall totals should stay roughly below 1/2″ with locally higher amounts up to 1″ possible.

Any showers should move out by Tuesday overnight, giving us a dry start to Wednesday. Morning lows will fall into the upper 40s with some lingering clouds mixed in with breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will top out only in the upper 60s. For the remainder of the work week, weather will remain quiet and dry. Though the cold front won’t be bringing any record-breaking cold like we saw last week, morning lows will still run slightly below average in the 40s on Thursday with highs back seasonably in the low 70s. Some clouds will begin to move back in on Friday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

For Magic City Classic & Halloween Weekend, we have a First Alert for a chance of rain back in the forecast as an area of low pressure lifts northward from the Gulf Coast. Right now, Sunday looks wetter than Saturday. Though some isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon, the better chance for rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. So, hopefully the weather will continue to trend drier for the Magic City Classic Parade and game. Regardless, expect cool and cloudy conditions over the weekend. Lows will bottom out in the 50s with highs in the upper 60s.

As far as trick-or-treating on Monday, wet weather may stick around. Though we don’t expect a washout, we have a First Alert for at least some showers around. Morning lows will start off mild in the upper 50s with highs topping out in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. So, plan on having the poncho or umbrella factored in with your Halloween costumes!

TROPICS: We are tracking two disturbances in the western Atlantic. The one farther south closer to the Bahamas has a low chance of development, but the neighboring disturbance to the northeast has a high chance of development over the next several days. For now, this disturbance is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Bermuda but could drift toward New England later this week.

