Preliminary hearing set for Marcus Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing has been set for Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli.

According to Judge Furr’s Clerk, Spanevelo is expected in court on Dec. 6, 2022.

Investigators said Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

Carli was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child.

The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Spanevelo is being held on no bond.

