Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The parents of a slain Alabama college student and mayors across the state on Monday urged voters to approve a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes.

The proposal would add murder, kidnapping, rape, first-degree domestic violence and other offenses to the list of crimes for which bail can be denied.

The Alabama Constitution currently says people have a right to bail unless they are charged with capital murder.

The measure is named for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

