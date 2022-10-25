LawCall
Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Jefferson County taking applications again

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, is opening applications back up for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP.

The program took a pause, but has received extra funding and is back up and running.

The program started back in 2020 and stopped accepting applications this June because they were out of money.

William Barnes, President and CEO of the Birmingham Urban League, said the program has successfully dispersed roughly $26 million in assistance for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to help with rent, utilities, and other housing related costs.

“If you had any impact during that time and you can show that you are delinquent on your bills and rent, then this assistance is certainly for you,” Barnes said. “Additionally, there are criteria around income requirements.”

This is the third round of federal funding, with $10 million more still to come.

“We are averaging about 70 to 80 families per week that we are helping with rental and utilities assistance,” Barnes said.

So far, this program has kept 2,871 families in their homes through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on applications and how to register, you can click here.

