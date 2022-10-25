LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

$1 million approved for Birmingham Talks.
$1 million approved for Birmingham Talks.(Cary Norton | Source: Birmingham Talks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks.

It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to build children’s verbal environment.

“Way before kids can pick up a pen or read a Russian novel, their brains are building. Children need to hear about 20,000 words a day, and in poverty they hear 4 million fewer words than their more affluent peers,” said Ruth Ann Moss, Executive Director of Birmingham Talks.

Moss said the money will help them triple the number of caregivers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Severe potential Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible after lunchtime on Tuesday
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
generic crash
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Preliminary hearing set for Marcus Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home; police investigating as arson
School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
Source: WBRC video
Oak Mountain parts ways with coach Tyler Crane