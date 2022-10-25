City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks.

It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to build children’s verbal environment.

“Way before kids can pick up a pen or read a Russian novel, their brains are building. Children need to hear about 20,000 words a day, and in poverty they hear 4 million fewer words than their more affluent peers,” said Ruth Ann Moss, Executive Director of Birmingham Talks.

Moss said the money will help them triple the number of caregivers.

