LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham on Demand expansion update

By Steve Crocker
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport.

For the last three years, the city has been operating on a trial basis in downtown and some western neighborhoods. But at Monday’s city council transportation committee meeting, the city announced the expansion, with people using the city’s brand new Birmingham express buses to get across town.

Transportation Committee Chair Darrell O’Quinn says the 19 new neighborhoods were chosen after the city looked at demographic and transit authority data to determine where they could have the expansion could have the most impact. O’Quinn says it’s going to be hard to expand the service to the north and to southside, unless others chip in.

“Parking is not free,” says O’Quinn. “It costs the employer in terms of having to build facilities to accommodate parking. And then that cost often gets passed on to the employee. And so, the average employee at say, you know, UAB is paying hundreds of dollars a year to be able to park on campus.”

O’Quinn says the city used $2 million from the American Rescue Plan to budget for the expansion, but will have to find other sources of money to sustain it. He expects people on the east side of the city could start using Birmingham on Demand in December.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
generic crash
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau
B'ham City Councilor questions amphitheater funding source
B'ham City Councilor questions amphitheater funding source
Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Birmingham expanding Via transit service
Birmingham expanding Via transit service