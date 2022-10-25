Architect chosen to design Saban Center and Tuscaloosa Event Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa moves forward with the next phase of a major city-owned development in downtown.

Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted in favor of hiring Davis Architects to design the Saban Center and an event center next door. City Councilman Matthew Wilson, who represents District One where both buildings will be built, called it an exciting time to see more development in that part of Tuscaloosa.

The Saban Center and the Tuscaloosa Event Center will be on the current site of the old Tuscaloosa News Building. The city bought that property in hopes of turning it into an attraction to bring more visitors to the downtown area. City leaders approved a contract with Davis Architects that calls for the design phase not to exceed $7.5 million. Wilson explained how the Saban Center, the Tuscaloosa Event Center and River District Park fit together in Tuscaloosa’s future.

“It gives walkability. There’s recreation so that families can be together, so that person can be at the park. Classes can come to the Saban Center. There’s the event center that’s going to be next to it. We’re looking forward to just being able to invite all of Tuscaloosa back to the Western cluster,” said Wilson.

There isn’t an exact date when construction could start. Wilson hopes construction would be complete by 2026.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.