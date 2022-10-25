Anniston installs new security cameras

LawCall
Anniston installing new cameras to deter crime
By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is installing six more cameras as another safety measure in the community. These new cameras are a part of a partnership between the city and the McClellan Development Authority.

The department already uses about 15 cameras throughout the city. Now, the McLellan development authority is spending $40,000 to buy four new cameras Anniston Police will install in that area. The department is also using money through a grant to put one directly in front of Zinn Park and 18th Street and Rocky Hollow Road.

Anniston New Security Cameras
Anniston New Security Cameras(Bria Chatman/WBRC)

Chief Nick Bowles says the goal is to use these cameras as extra security and a way to deter people from committing crimes.

“We want people to see it,” says Bowles. “We want it to deter anyone from doing anything maybe if they want to get into a little mischief and we want other people to see it and feel safe. Know that they are being watched over. All those feeds come into the police department. We get to see everything. If something happens, we can go back and review it. If something is happening in live time that supervisors on duty can go and pull it up.”

Chief Bowles says it will take about six months to get the new cameras installed.


