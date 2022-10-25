LawCall
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8.

Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day.

Weeks before election day, Secretary of State John Merrill said they have enough poll workers, some counties even have extra workers on standby.

There are 1,980 polling sites across the state.

Last month, Shelby County was looking for more workers for its 38 precincts. Today, they say they have enough.

Secretary Merrill said their main focus is to make sure each poll worker is properly trained and certified to assist voters.

There will be both senior poll workers and junior poll workers. Back in 2019, legislation was passed allowing high school students to work at a polling site if they are 16 years old or older.

“We are excited to have young people come and be a part of this process, so they will fully embrace the need for their participating in the future,” Merrill said.

Jefferson County is the largest county in the state, with the most precincts at 178.

They’ll have between 1,650 and 1,700 poll workers on election day and training starts next week. Shelby County’s begins tomorrow.

