AAATC: Oktoberfest Chili
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AAATC’s Oktoberfest Chili
Ingredients:
1 lb grilled steak, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 Tbsp garlic
14 oz diced tomatoes
14 oz black beans
14 oz chili beans
1 Tbsp chili powder
1/2 Tbsp cumin
1/2 tsp salt and pepper
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
16 oz Hiwire Zirkusfest bier
Directions:
Grilled steak, let stand and diced into bite size cubes. Saute onions, peppers and garlic. Stir in beans, tomatoes, bier, steak, and spices. The Zirkusfest adds the perfect balance to this chili. Check it out, you will love this chili! Enjoy over steamed rice.
