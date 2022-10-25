AAATC: Oktoberfest Chili

AAATC’s Oktoberfest Chili

Ingredients:

1 lb grilled steak, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp garlic

14 oz diced tomatoes

14 oz black beans

14 oz chili beans

14 oz black beans

1 Tbsp chili powder

1/2 Tbsp cumin

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

16 oz Hiwire Zirkusfest bier

Directions:

Grilled steak, let stand and diced into bite size cubes. Saute onions, peppers and garlic. Stir in beans, tomatoes, bier, steak, and spices. The Zirkusfest adds the perfect balance to this chili. Check it out, you will love this chili! Enjoy over steamed rice.

