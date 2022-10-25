22-year-old shot killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood.

According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe Pollock walked up to home to ask for help as he was being shot.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.