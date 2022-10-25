LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

22-year-old shot killed overnight near Pratt Hwy

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car(wifr)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in a Birmingham neighborhood.

According to police it happened in the 10 block of Elba Ave. Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find 22-year-old Keyon Pollock suffering from a gunshot wound.

123 movies
how to add a google map to html

Police say they believe Pollock walked up to home to ask for help as he was being shot.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Severe potential Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible after lunchtime on Tuesday
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
generic crash
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau
Birmingham expanding Via transit service
Birmingham on Demand expansion update
B'ham City Councilor questions amphitheater funding source
B'ham City Councilor questions amphitheater funding source
Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater
Convention & Visitors Bureau approves money for amphitheater