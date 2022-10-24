Warm and sunny Monday but strong storms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We begin with three things to remember about the weather today:

Today looks to be Mostly sunny and very warm.

Strong storms are possible on Tuesday;

With strong to damaging wind potential and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

This morning as we look out at our live cameras, things are quiet with temps in Birmingham at 51-degrees, right in line with normal temps for this time of the year.

Other areas are mostly in the 40s, which is a little below average but nothing like that blast of freezing air we experienced last week.

AccuTrack radar is showing a dry sweep for us this morning, but as we zoom out we can see approaching cloud cover into Mississippi, and farther to the west a cold front bringing rain and storms to Texas into Oklahoma. This is the system that could bring potential strong to severe storms our way tomorrow. More on that in a moment.

The Next 24 Hours shows our temps at lunchtime today warming into the mid-70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with highs at about 79-degrees in Birmingham, 81 in Tuscaloosa, 77 in Anniston. Normal highs for this time are at about 73-degrees.

Clouds are expected to begin building into our area tonight, with a chance of scattered showers going into Tuesday morning. Morning lows are looking to be very warm—into the mid 50s to low 60s in most areas, with a chance of scattered showers.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center shows us having a risk of strong to severe storms for tomorrow. West into central Alabama could see damaging wind potential, with a chance of isolated tornadoes tomorrow with the primary threat time from noon Tuesday until about 7 or 8pm.

The storms look to be a little weaker into our eastern counties at this point. Looking at our forecast model data we see scattered showers tomorrow morning with a squall line moving into far west Alabama at around noon tomorrow, our central counties close to 3pm, and our eastern counties at about 5pm. Most of the storms should be east of our area near 7 or 8pm.

Our forecast temps remain near seasonal averages for most of the workweek, but it will be a little cooler Wednesday—after the potential storms move through.

Our First Alert 7-day forecast shows the storms on Tuesday, followed by mostly clear skies to close out the workweek.

At this point the weekend shows scattered showers with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the mid-50s.

I hope you have a wonderful Monday, and I hope we can remain “weather aware” for tomorrow.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.