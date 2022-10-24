LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos

Dry shampoo recall
Dry shampoo recall(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out.

According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.

It should be noted that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

However, Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

To see a complete list of what’s been recalled, visit the FDA website here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
generic crash
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
The child was taken to the hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening...
13-year-old injured in shooting in Center Point

Latest News

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
Source: WBRC video
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
Two EV charging stations at Tuscaloosa Parks
Electric Vehicle charging stations in new Tuscaloosa City Parks
Tuscaloosa Co. Civic Hall of Fame
Five inducted into Tuscaloosa County Civic Hall of Fame