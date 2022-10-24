Mike Behind the Mic: Marlon Wayans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly got the chance to talk with comedian and actor Marlon Wayans about some of his newest projects, but also about his previous acting experiences working with Bill Murray and Jennifer Hudson.

For some reason, the turtleneck worn by our traffic anchor Toi Thornton caught the eye of Marlon and he would not let it go.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.