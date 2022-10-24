LawCall
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student brings weapon to school

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS)
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student brought a weapon to school Monday, according HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney.

Parents were notified of the incident.

All students and staff are safe.

HTMS principal Jennifer Abney emailed the following statement to parents:

HTMS Parents/Guardians:

We want to make you aware of a weapon that was brought to school by a student. The weapon was reported to school administration and the student was immediately removed from class and the threat assessment protocol completed. Administrators worked with our school resource officers to ensure student safety and assess the credibility of any threat.

Student code of conduct was followed as it pertains to a weapon.

All students and faculty are safe.

Classes and general school operations were never disrupted and the school day is continuing as normal. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority.

No arrests were made.

