Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop.

One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm.

Eighteen community service agencies will get a total of more than $2.5 million, and around a dozen of them are in West Alabama.

Pickens County, for example, has a total population of around 19,000 people. Based on history, a large percentage of them will likely need some assistance in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Anne Jones of the Pickens County Community Action Committee. Of the $2.5 million package, Pickens County will receive a little more than $25,000.

“It’s the criteria set by the state. You know they have to be low income...they can receive income...they don’t have to have income but they do have to meet the criteria set by the state. We see a lot of people in our area. We go all over the county in rural areas where their address may be,” said Jones .

Other West Alabama counties such as Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas and Greene will receive more than $300,000.

