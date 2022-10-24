LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

Millions going to low income families across the state
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop.

One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm.

Eighteen community service agencies will get a total of more than $2.5 million, and around a dozen of them are in West Alabama.

Pickens County, for example, has a total population of around 19,000 people. Based on history, a large percentage of them will likely need some assistance in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Anne Jones of the Pickens County Community Action Committee. Of the $2.5 million package, Pickens County will receive a little more than $25,000.

“It’s the criteria set by the state. You know they have to be low income...they can receive income...they don’t have to have income but they do have to meet the criteria set by the state. We see a lot of people in our area. We go all over the county in rural areas where their address may be,” said Jones .

Other West Alabama counties such as Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas and Greene will receive more than $300,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
generic crash
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call...
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
State Superintendent of Education says he’s please with Alabama’s NAEP scores
Drops in math, reading scores for 4th and 8th grade students
Drops in math, reading scores for 4th and 8th grade students
Millions going to low income families across the state
Millions going to low income families across the state