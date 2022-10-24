Funding approved for new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The motion to move forward with the proposed $50 million amphitheater to be built in Birmingham was approved during the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting on Monday.

The $50M, 8,500-seat amphitheater would be located on the site of the former Carraway hospital complex. It is expected to be owned by the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), where it will complement the new stadium and upgraded Legacy Arena.

“A new, urban amphitheater would enhance our ability to attract top-tier performers and acts to Birmingham,” said Tad Snider, Executive Director and CEO of the BJCC. “This is a major step forward and yet another example of the way our local leadership is coming together to generate economic opportunities for our city and county.”

A portion of the lodging taxes collected from the BJCC’s Sheraton and Westin hotels will be available to help pay the debt for the amphitheater, according to an agreement reached with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Bringing this new asset to our community will be a big win and having a full range of stages and venues will allow us to bring more visitors from outside of Jefferson County to experience our great amenities in our city and county,” said John Oros, President and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are happy that we were able to reach this agreement and move this project forward.”

Birmingham city leaders have received praise for their commitment to further the project.

“This is a great opportunity to bring a new entertainment asset that will serve our residents and bring visitors to Birmingham to support our local businesses,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “This will also be an important to the overall revitalization of the Carraway property, which is a key priority for neighborhoods in north Birmingham.”

An amphitheater has been discussed as part of the plans for redeveloping Carraway into a mixed-use property to be called The Star at Uptown. Corporate Realty, the Birmingham firm that is overseeing the transformation, said many partners were required to make the new entertainment venue a reality.

This decision will need to be presented to and go through at two committees and Whole County Commission for approval before council will vote on it.

