Electric Vehicle charging stations in new Tuscaloosa City Parks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa appears to be getting ahead of the growing trend of electric vehicles by making it easier for people driving electric cars to charge them on some city property.

The city of Tuscaloosa opened two brand new parks this year. Both of them have charging stations for electric vehicles. You can find them in River District Park in downtown Tuscaloosa. They are also available at the Randall Family Park and Trailhead off Rice Mine Road.

City Council President Kip Tyner said the Randall Family asked that the park in their name come with EV charging stations as a stipulation of them donating the land for that project. He added, the city wanted to also make that service more available for people in downtown near River District Park

“That’s a hub right there. We’re going to have all these visitors down from the Saban Center, the Event Center, Indigo, Embassy, all the hotels built around it. So, whether people like it or don’t like it, its coming. So, we’re just planning for the future.”

The charging stations are automated and will ask if you wish to pay to charge your E vehicle with Apple Pay or Google Pay. Tyner adds, as the city adds new facilities, electric vehicle charging stations are part of those plans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.