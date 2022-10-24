LawCall
Druid Hills neighborhood looks forward to more development following proposed amphitheater announcement

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials announced proposed plans for a $50 million amphitheater to be built at the former Carraway Hospital site.

The Druid Hills neighborhood would be home to the potential entertainment venue. Charlie Williams is the president of the neighborhood association. He said, for the most part, community members have a positive reaction to the proposed plans.

“Anything that we can do to elevate the status of our city, our neighborhood, I mean that’s the key to having a vibrant city,” said Williams.

Druid Hills is no stranger to new development. City Walk and Protective Stadium have opened within the last year. Williams said adding an entertainment venue will also add indirect benefits to the neighborhood.

“Of course, we’ll have more money for our school systems, more funding for our law enforcement, Public Works, city services that we need,” said Williams.

On Monday, funding for the amphitheater cleared its first step at the Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting.

