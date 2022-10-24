LawCall
Car and camper catch fire in Brighton

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight.

It happened in the 4000 block of Main St.

Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The car fire was extinguished when smoke was observed coming from inside the camper as well. A short time later the camper also went up in flames.

Officials say a smell that appeared to be drugs was observed coming from the camper.

A female victim was at the scene but would not cooperate with police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Brighton Police Dept.

