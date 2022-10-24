BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police are investigating after a camper and a car caught fire in Brighton overnight.

It happened in the 4000 block of Main St.

Fire engines were called to the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

Fire fighters say a car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The car fire was extinguished when smoke was observed coming from inside the camper as well. A short time later the camper also went up in flames.

Car and camper catch fire in Brighton (wbrc)

Car and camper catch fire in Brighton (wbrc)

Officials say a smell that appeared to be drugs was observed coming from the camper.

A female victim was at the scene but would not cooperate with police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Brighton Police Dept.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.