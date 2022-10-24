ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade

LawCall
The chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since 2010.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%.

The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.

Jim Purcell, the Alabama Commission on Higher Education executive director, says the emergency or alternative certifications help keep schools filled with educators which is something the state needs right now.

According to that same ACES report, the number of Alabama teachers graduating has dropped every single year for the past decade.

Even though these certificates can help relieve the teacher shortage, Purcell says it’s not the perfect solution.

“It may not be the people that in -- their first choice thought that teaching was their career,” he explained. “As you know, a lot of a part about teaching is inspiring and encouraging young people. So it’s not so much just about the content and the knowledge, it’s about those people being -- wanting to be a part of the lives of students in our communities.”

Purcell says sometimes those who get emergency certificates don’t stay in the teaching field for the long-term, so he hopes the state can find other ways to keep educators who are both knowledgeable and passionate.

