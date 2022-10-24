8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others.

ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old passenger in the truck was also taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 8-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital where the child died from injures, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate this crash. We will share any updates released.

