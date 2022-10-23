Prayer vigil held for missing Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family continue their search for Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. They held a prayer vigil on October 22 for the missing man from Bessemer, in hopes of finding answers.

Bessemer police say Ricardo Jefferson was reported missing on September 28. He was last seen leaving his home in Bessemer around 4 a.m. in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the tag # 1AO182U.

His friends and family say they’ve been hurting ever since and it just doesn’t feel real.

“I don’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said William Jefferson, his brother. “This feeling is not good... I can’t even put into words how I feel about it. That’s my brother, you know?”

“He’s one of those quiet people but if you know him, you know he’s the life of the party,” said Robin Jefferson, his sister.

Friends and family call him Carlos. For nearly a month, nobody has seen or heard from him.

“He’s a part of our family and it’s just like he’s been snatched and nobody knows anything,” said William.

“At this time, we don’t know where to go,” said Franky Jefferson, Carlos’ uncle. “We’ve exhausted all our means, everything we can do. We know the only answer’s in the Lord.”

Dozens of people gathered on the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. They lit candles and prayed together, hoping for answers of Carlos’ whereabouts to come soon. Several people shared memories of him too.

“I need closure but in that process and in that time, just give me patience to still be grateful,” said Denise Jefferson, his mother. “There’s so many things to still be grateful for.”

“Carlos, if you can see this man,” said Robert Wren, his father. “Somebody knows something somewhere.”

Friends and family say they simply want answers right now. They’re asking anyone and everyone to come forward, whether the information is big or small.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the search for Carlos and the vehicle he was driving. You can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

