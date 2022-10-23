FIRST ALERT: Pleasant weekend weather continues, rain returns Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the remainder of the weekend, after a brief increase in moisture as evidenced by more Saturday clouds, much drier air will spread across the area today. An area of high pressure will slowly move east today, and dry weather is expected to continue through tomorrow with highs approaching 80 degrees in some locations before a series of weather disturbances associated with Hurricane Roslyn lift northeast moving across the Southeast Tuesday afternoon and evening along with a cold front which will move through our area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Instability will be enhanced with this system, and we will see breezy conditions associated with the front although dew points will climb back above 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon which may help produce a severe threat for a few hours Tuesday afternoon/early evening especially if the front arrives earlier in the day Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected.

Dry air will quickly follow behind the front Wednesday and Thursday although this air mass will not produce the dramatic temperature drop experienced last week. There is then another disturbance which may rotate across the area on Friday and Saturday which will produce at least a chance for showers going into next weekend.

Meanwhile Hurricane Roslyn is moving toward the north near 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Roslyn will approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast this morning. Maximum sustained winds remain near 130 mph with higher gusts. Roslyn is a category 4 hurricane. Although some weakening is possible early today, Roslyn is expected to be at or near major hurricane intensity when it makes landfall.

Roslyn is expected to produce life threatening flooding and landslides. Roslyn is expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Swells generated by Roslyn are affecting portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, west-central Mexico, and the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

